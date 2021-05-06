Comerica Bank Sells 2,751 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,794,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,788,971,000 after buying an additional 78,444 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,681,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,297 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,053,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $774,468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 21,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.33, for a total value of $15,111,838.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,941,805.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

Shares of SHW opened at $283.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.44. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $174.48 and a twelve month high of $284.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

