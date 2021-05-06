Comerica Bank Sells 2,003 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $71.25 and a twelve month high of $104.06.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

