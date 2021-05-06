Comerica Bank Sells 1,066 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 59.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,610,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 109.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.23.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.79, for a total transaction of $7,127,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.00, for a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $595.50 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.51 and a 12-month high of $633.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $603.67 and its 200 day moving average is $583.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.