Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Evergy worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

In related news, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $935,836.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.53 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.47.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.05%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.