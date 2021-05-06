Comerica Bank Purchases 34,665 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 107.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,861 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,665 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $13,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,957,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,474,940,000 after purchasing an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,950,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,484,794 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $236,097,000 after acquiring an additional 582,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average is $173.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $89.10 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of -359.26, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

