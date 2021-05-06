Comerica Bank Has $13.64 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 29.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of KLA by 30.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of KLA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $311.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $158.46 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.31.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

