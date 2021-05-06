Comerica Bank Has $12.33 Million Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $12,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $496.36 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $337.04 and a 1 year high of $547.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,646,547 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

