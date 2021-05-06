Comerica Bank Has $11.25 Million Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $11,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,204 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after purchasing an additional 199,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after purchasing an additional 83,994 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POR stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

