Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Shares Up 6.3%

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.11. 8,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 409,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several analysts recently commented on CLNC shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after acquiring an additional 254,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,273,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 611,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 86,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:CLNC)

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

