Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Colony Capital, Inc. is a real estate and investment management firm. The company focused on investing in real estate and real estate-related assets. It serves health care, industrial and hospitality sectors. The company also offers equity and debt management services. Colony Capital Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CLNY opened at $7.02 on Monday. Colony Capital has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

