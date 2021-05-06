Colliers Securities Weighs in on Inotiv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Inotiv in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Inotiv’s FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:NOTV opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $27.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inotiv stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.17% of Inotiv as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.