Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Colliers International Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CIGI stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $120.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

