Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.050-2.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.480-0.530 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.58.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 62,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Colfax has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $92,342.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,629.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.