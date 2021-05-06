Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.480-0.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Colfax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.58.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.51. 41,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -849.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colfax will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792 over the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

