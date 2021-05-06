Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.91 and traded as high as C$1.14. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 77,035 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$109.09 million and a PE ratio of -12.35.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$133.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.