Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COHU. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $21,920,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Cohu by 61.4% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 978,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,930,000 after purchasing an additional 372,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $13,573,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $12,646,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at $11,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

