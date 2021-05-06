Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.90-4.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.8-18.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.80 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.900-4.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.75. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $47.39 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

