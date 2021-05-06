CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 267,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

