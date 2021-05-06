Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, April 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total transaction of $2,829,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00.

NET stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.61 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.94.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

