Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.33.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $541.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.64 million. Research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 465,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,039,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,330 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 686.5% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,538,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,275 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

