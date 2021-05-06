CleanSpark (CLSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect CleanSpark to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. CleanSpark has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.
CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ CLSK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 5.37.
About CleanSpark
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.