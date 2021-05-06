CleanSpark (CLSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect CleanSpark to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. CleanSpark has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The company had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, analysts expect CleanSpark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CLSK traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,941. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.42. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.95 million, a P/E ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 5.37.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

