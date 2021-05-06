Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 602,351 shares of company stock worth $116,701,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

