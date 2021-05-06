City Office REIT (CIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect City Office REIT to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 1.87%. On average, analysts expect City Office REIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CIO opened at $11.03 on Thursday. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $11.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,103.00 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

