City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner Sells 2,105 Shares of Stock

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $166,821.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $788,220.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CHCO opened at $78.96 on Thursday. City Holding has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $88.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.86.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that City Holding will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of City by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of City by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of City by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of City by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of City by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 64.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

