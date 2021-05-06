Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Citizens Financial Group traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $48.06, with a volume of 4896721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.84.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after buying an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,999,000 after buying an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,050,000 after buying an additional 36,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,783,000 after purchasing an additional 223,325 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

