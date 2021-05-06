Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $45.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ON. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $380,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.