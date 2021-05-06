Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Begins Coverage on Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on COUR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of COUR stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. Coursera has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coursera stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

