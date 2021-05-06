CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $189.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.70 million to $190.00 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $192.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $811.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $873.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $208.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.15 million.

Several research firms recently commented on CIR. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $36.01. 63,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,679. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $726.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.