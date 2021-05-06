Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Shares of XEC stock traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 34,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,648. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.