Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.34

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.05. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 572,076 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 165.58% and a negative net margin of 662.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,777,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

