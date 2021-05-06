CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CI Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CI Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.83.

Shares of TSE:CIX traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, hitting C$20.41. The company had a trading volume of 93,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,458. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.46. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$13.66 and a 1 year high of C$20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.25 per share, with a total value of C$912,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 606,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,076,290. Insiders bought 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 in the last three months.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

