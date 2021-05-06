CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter.

CIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX opened at $16.63 on Monday. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,594,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

