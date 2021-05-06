CI Financial (CIX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect CI Financial to post earnings of C$0.64 per share for the quarter.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$564.40 million for the quarter.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$20.43 on Thursday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of C$13.05 and a 1 year high of C$20.50. The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIX. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$23.00 target price (up previously from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.83.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$870,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 656,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,430,408. Insiders purchased a total of 117,500 shares of company stock worth $2,080,000 in the last 90 days.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.