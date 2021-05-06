Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Receives C$14.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHP.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst stock opened at C$14.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.22. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.16. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.68 and a 52-week high of C$14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

