China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Up 22%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)’s share price shot up 22% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. 475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and treasury operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

