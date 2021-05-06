China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

JRJC opened at $10.45 on Thursday. China Finance Online has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The company has a market cap of $25.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

