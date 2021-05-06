Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMRX. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chimerix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 6,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,938. The company has a market cap of $719.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 21.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

