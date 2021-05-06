Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:CIM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.23. 24,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Chimera Investment has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -25.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

CIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

