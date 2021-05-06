Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Applied Research Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,134,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,153,166 shares of company stock valued at $609,262,161 over the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $294.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.92. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.40, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

