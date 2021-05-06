Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after buying an additional 123,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,438,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.91 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $75.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.98.

