Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,858 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Snap by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

SNAP opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,981,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,475,463 shares of company stock worth $88,452,251 in the last quarter.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

