Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $281.08 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.57 and a 52-week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.09.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

