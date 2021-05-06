Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $162.33 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.57.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

