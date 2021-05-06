Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,833,000 after purchasing an additional 41,688 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 684.1% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50,289 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.07 and its 200 day moving average is $69.91. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

