Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 540 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

AXP opened at $156.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $125.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.18. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.