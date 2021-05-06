Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Acquires 377 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,315,000 after acquiring an additional 666,334 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 503,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 443,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after acquiring an additional 195,813 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after acquiring an additional 118,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2,655.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF opened at $80.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $69.91. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.40 and a 52-week high of $81.05.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.