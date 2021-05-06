Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target Cut to $93.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price objective decreased by Lake Street Capital from $98.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.22.

CHGG opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 12 month low of $54.85 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.73. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -430.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,985,809.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter valued at $105,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chegg by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

