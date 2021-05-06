Chatham Capital Group Inc. Sells 513 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Gentherm worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 739 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $59,696.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matteo Anversa sold 1,500 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $121,110.00. Insiders sold a total of 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.21 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.97. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $81.98.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

