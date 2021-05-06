Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Simulations Plus worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 204.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth $4,967,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at $4,263,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,221,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $1,644,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,519,478 shares in the company, valued at $309,765,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $5,259,860. 24.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Shares of SLP stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.09. 3,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,250. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $90.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

