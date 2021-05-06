Chatham Capital Group Inc. Purchases 230 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $1.15 on Thursday, reaching $367.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,273. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $238.58 and a 52 week high of $388.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.54 and its 200-day moving average is $352.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

